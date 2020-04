ரோட்டுக்கு வந்தால் வீட்டுக்கு வருவோம்: பெங்களூரு போலீஸ் எச்சரிக்கை

TN police department they are doing their job very well. Some places their hand has been totally tied up just becoz of vote banking politics. Without strict action 144 is total waste. I was shocked to see Yesterday PADI over bridge crowd. So many cars , plenty of two wheelers , 3 wheelers. City like Chennai Anna Nagar area no one is bothering about the Corona virus infection and after effect. Every one take it very lightly. Very soon TN, may pay for the price for these people's negligence activities