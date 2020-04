2 ஆண்டு சம்பளத்தை பிரதமர் நிவாரண நிதிக்கு நன்கொடை அளித்தார் காம்பீர்

It shows your poor thinking and immaturity about the PM & BJP. First ask the looters of Cong, DMK, 7 their all alliances before commenting BJP. I have donated Rs.5000/ to CM & PM funds [2500+2500]. How much you have paid? The people who are commenting the Govt are purely brainless and psycho only. When the country needs the support, its our duty to do the possible from our end. Kattumaram came by without in Train and now they & their relatives are the Richest. What is their contribution? They divided & looted the resources and fooled the people by joined the hands with sadist EVR & others. BJP is far better than this Cong, DMK & communist and their group Born criminals