கொரோனா பாதிப்பு: கவர்னர்களுடன் ஜனாதிபதி ஆலோசனை

Camparison between India and USA India Statistics First case reported on 30 Jan 2020. USA Statistics First case reported on 19th Jan 2020. India Reported Cases Total Death Yesterday Death 2,543 72 14 USA Reported Cases Total Death Yesterday Death 2,44,877 6,070 968 Considering our population which is three times more than USA and land mass 1/3 size of USA , india has controlled this virus with only 50% co operation from the public. In New york dead people are lifted in a small Bob Cat lifting machines and loaded into a 18 wheel tractors. If this is the case in one city which in population similar to India. All over India if this spreads then there wont be anybody to dispose the bodies. STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE.