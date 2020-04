விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்களுடன் பிரதமர் கலந்துரையாடல்

Sport icons can reach to masses easily, e.g. a tulkar, a Kohli, a Sindhu, a sourav Ganguly, and so on..already some of these legs are on air. Television providing speeches as directed by Doctors reg social distancing, staying in home etc. Hence our honourable PM, besides choosing various personalities, starting with AIMS, ICMR and other medical experts also through other icons for these crucial campaign. That is primarily a reason for choosing sporting icons..Rsm