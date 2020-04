" கொன்று புதைப்பேன்" - பிலிப்பைன்ஸ் அதிபர் எச்சரிக்கை

What he means is that strict action like this will be taken against those who got affected ignore social isolation knowingly. It is a very bad example. Our Muslim brothers should understand the seriousness of this pandemic and follow Government instructions .These instructions are only in interest of you and your family members. Namaz can be done inside the house. In all muslim countries, Prayer hall is available inside the office premises. The working muslims assemble here for prayers. When there is emergency, this can be performed inside the house. Please stick to this and do not come out of the house, jeopardising your health and your family members health. Those affected, should approach the medical team without any fear. Then you stand a better chance to come out of this disease.