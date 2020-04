கொரோனாவை எதிர்க்க போதுமான சோதனையில்லை: ராகுல்

Pappu. Your family has crores of rupees. Your slave Chidhambaram has crores of rupees,your Kabul Sibal sleeps ia bed filled with crores of rupees instead of foam . What is your contribution to PMs fund. You could have organized doctors and help the govt to construct hospitals and supply the needy medicines and ventilators and masks. You people till date have not ed your purse. We the true citizens of India realise the pain and true services of govt contribute from our meager resources. MLS and MPs you are earning lakhs of rupees. But your participation Zero. If any congress fellow get reply from his master Pappuor from queen Sonia.