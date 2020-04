அமெரிக்காவில் லட்சக்கணக்கில் பலி கொடுக்க நேரிடும்: மருத்துவ நிபுணர்கள் " அலர்ட் "

USA spent more money to keep their armed forces in other countries, which is in no way helpful to US citizens. Their basic needs at crisis times are not well foreed and prepared to face such calamities. More luxury, more entertainment, sophisticated high tech medical facilities for a limited people and not for mass crisis. Space research, atomic bomb research, high tech warfare research, software IT advances are not helping in health care of the citizens. It reminds me the old story. A poor boat man was taking a scholar in his boat in the river. The scholar asked the poor boatman with several questions on literature. The guy was seeking apology from the scholar. In the middle of the journey the boat developed a snag. Now the boatman asked the scholar whether you know swimming? The scholar retarded why I should learn Swimming? The boy replied the boat is going to sink shortly, I can escape by swimming, but all your knowledge wnd yourself are going to perish in the water current of the river. This is the situation in USA now.