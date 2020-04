நிதி நெருக்கடியை சமாளிக்க சிக்கன நடவடிக்கைகள்

But at the same time weaker section of the society must be taken care of.. We may expect economic recession, unemployment, fall in agricultural and industrial production. Tax benefits must be given to all the entrepreneurs especially people starting small scale industries in economically poor districts in all the states. No communal, regional political discrepancies in providing reliefs. All citizens must work above petty politics, and blaming others. Politics and political activities may be restricted to election time alone. Let us work hard and progress well.