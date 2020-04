தொகுதி மேம்பாட்டு நிதி ரத்து: காங்., எம்.பி., ஆதரவு

Idiotic Dictators & their Beneficiary Idiots Will always Do such Idiotic Acts like their Vested Destruction of India, Indians Economy, People-Jobs for Benefitting AntiIndian Countries. Loksabha MPs are Highest Representatives of People (~10lakh), Real Rulers-Govt AND MUST Have All Highest Powers (incl. MP-LAD Funds) in All Aspects of People (incl. Defence-Justice-Police Etc Etc). Instead, Rulers Must ABOLISH All WASTEFUL & EXTRAVAGANT EXPENDITURES Incl. FREEBIES (Only 10%debilitated-aged etc others have some shelter-money), ALL GOVT. POSTS (&VVV FAT PAY-SCALES Being Useless-Anti-People Incl. Power Misusing Top Officials-Bureaucrats-Police-Judges), RajyaSabha-Legislative Councils of States Etc Etc., MULTIPLY Jobs in All Spheres With ONLY Minm Wages For ALL (Incl. Rulers-Judges as They Encourage It Against Laws) WITH Strict One Job Per Family Norm.