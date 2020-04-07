ஓமன், சுவீடன் தலைவர்களுடன் மோடி தொலைபேசியில் உரை

புதுடில்லி: பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று ஒமன் சுல்தான் ஹைதம் பின் தாரிக் தைமூர் அல் சையதுடனும், சவீடன் பிரதமர் ஸ்டெபான் லோப்வெனுடனும் தொலை பேசியில் உரையாடினார்.
அப்போது இந்தியாவி்ல் பரவியுள்ள கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு காரணமாக இரு நாடுகளிடையே ஏற்பட்டுள்ள சுகாதார மற்றும் வர்த்தக ரீதியிலான சவால்களை எதிர்கொள்வது குறித்தும் மேற்கொள்ள வேண்டிய நடவடிக்கைகள் குறித்தும் இருநாட்டு தலைவர்களுடன் ஆலோசனை நடத்தியதாக பிரதமர் அலுவலக டுவிட்டரில் செய்தி வெளியாகியுள்ளது.
PM Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman. The two leaders discussed the health & economic challenges posed by the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic, and the steps being taken by their respective countries to respond to them: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/ZMT4ERdEEB
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
PM Modi had a telephone conversation today with Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden. The two leaders discussed the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/EbdehpDWRu
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020