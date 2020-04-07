Dinamalar

ஓமன், சுவீடன் தலைவர்களுடன் மோடி தொலைபேசியில் உரை

Updated : ஏப் 07, 2020 20:50 | Added : ஏப் 07, 2020 20:49
புதுடில்லி: பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று ஒமன் சுல்தான் ஹைதம் பின் தாரிக் தைமூர் அல் சையதுடனும், சவீடன் பிரதமர் ஸ்டெபான் லோப்வெனுடனும் தொலை பேசியில் உரையாடினார்.

அப்போது இந்தியாவி்ல் பரவியுள்ள கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு காரணமாக இரு நாடுகளிடையே ஏற்பட்டுள்ள சுகாதார மற்றும் வர்த்தக ரீதியிலான சவால்களை எதிர்கொள்வது குறித்தும் மேற்கொள்ள வேண்டிய நடவடிக்கைகள் குறித்தும் இருநாட்டு தலைவர்களுடன் ஆலோசனை நடத்தியதாக பிரதமர் அலுவலக டுவிட்டரில் செய்தி வெளியாகியுள்ளது.


