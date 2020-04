ஆப்ரிக்காவிலும் கொரோனா ஆதிக்கம்: லட்சக்கணக்கானோர் உயிரிழக்கும் அபாயம்

We are here in Ethiopia and evidencing the precautionary measures and people are being careful to maintain social distancing...not expecting a disaster with these type of measures..One of the largest airline in the world and largest of Africa, Ethiopian Airlines has stopped operation for almost 80% of their international destinations. Buses are allowed to operate only 50% seats filling only and more than that will be penalised. Government staff are only 30% in office and others are in leave or work from home or working by shift... All religious activities stopped and being done online..Hopefully by god's grace we will not face no much issues