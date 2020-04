கொரோனா பாதிப்பு: மார்ச்சில் 10 லட்சம்... கடந்த வாரம் மட்டும் 5 லட்சம்!

Great thinking by our respec PM on time which is really saving our lives. We should follow the rules of the Govt & Health Department sincerely. Excellent PM & all other Ministry of Health and all the Chief Ministers of India and the Police, Health & servicing departments. They are working very hard to taking the risk of their lives. A GREAT ROYAL SALUTE TO ALL . PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN WITH WONDERFUL PRIME MINISTER. JAI HIND