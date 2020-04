கொரோனா: கடலின் ஒரு துளியை தான் கண்டறிந்துள்ளோம்!

They may be correct. But all the virus particles are not dangerous and virulent. Corona virus itself is a multi number of strains. All are not virulent. One strain may prevent the entry of the other. Even if we test positive for a virus, we need not be suffer with a disease related to that avirulent nature of the virus. Virus research are very much limited and very difficult. The method to assess the virus is also not a full proof one. The mental courage and intelligent planning to prevent the spread of the virus is more important than the academic research papers. All research outcomes may not be useful to the society, but useful to the person to receive doctorate degrees. Let us fight the virus together.