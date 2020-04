3-டி பிரிண்டிங்கில் முகக்கவசம்; அசத்தும் 20 வயது இளைஞர்

Good..you must understand the different between general people and health professionals General people keep one meter distance ..so they can use any kind of face mask..( in Singapore we use fabric mask or reusable masks...not for the health workers u know why?)..but health professionals they direct contact with the victims...they can not maintain their one meter social distance... why the health professionals needed surgical mask or N95 respirators? a surgical mask is meant to help block large-particle lets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs (viruses and bacteria), keeping it from reaching your mouth and nose. Surgical masks may also help reduce exposure of your saliva and respiratory secretions to others...And do you know the reason why we are not allow to wash or reuse surgical mask or N95 respirators? If the guy giving the masks to the public its fine...but he is giving to the doctors.. Now doctors in life and death conditions........Incase, any one get infected even use his mask, can he take the full responsible? that is my question....even the method in youtube...why the surgical and N95 masks are in a heavy demand? then why in Italy 100 doctors died? do you think Italy not know about 3d printing and youtubes? guys plz try to understand...here we are not talking about use his mask for general people...its used by the health professionals....making a product in a critical conditions its a welcoming one. there is no doubt about it (in Singapore lots of people home based workers making the fabric mask for the general people..But not for the health professionals). This guy's masks are good and protect the doctors then very fine. every one appreciate him.....just think about urself..anything went wrong, are you guys ready to take the responsible? that's why we talk about test and approval by the health organization... doctors life is important for the society...in this pandemic time their life is more precious...hope you guys have the awareness about this.....