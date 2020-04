கொரோனாவை தடுக்க ஊரடங்கு முக்கியம்: சுகாதார அமைச்சகம்

It is essential to extend the lock down as the Corona affected curve is going upward and it is time to control and make it flattened in the next two weeks, otherwise, it will spread like anything and become uncontrollable and loss of soul will be multiple lacs. Let us all unite and follow the guidelines and stay safely indoors. Let us not disturb our fellow citizens. I welcome the good decision from our honourable Prime Minister and shall support his decision during the need of hour. Be Safe and Be Indoors, Jai HInd.