'பண்டிகை காலம் அல்ல இது பட்டினி காலம்':

SO GOD DOES PLAY DICE WITH THE UNIVERSE ... HE STILL HAS A FEW TRICKS UP HIS SLEEVES. AND SO YOU ASK IN AMAZEMENT, IS THIS PANDEMIC A PRANK BY GOD? OR IS IT NATURE'S RETRIBUTION FOR OUR PETTINESS, HATRED, VIOLENCE, BIGOTRY, GREED, ARROGANCE AND EXCESS? OR IS IT JUST A RANDOM ROLL OF THE DICE?