கொரோனாவை வெல்ல நமக்கு கூடுதல் பலத்தை ஈஸ்டர் அளிக்கட்டும்: பிரதமர் மோடி

Updated : ஏப் 12, 2020 16:30 | Added : ஏப் 12, 2020 15:55 | கருத்துகள் (19)
புதுடில்லி: ஈஸ்டர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த், பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத்கோவிந்த் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு:
அனைவருக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சியான மற்றும் ஆசிர்வதிக்கப்பட்ட ஈஸ்டர் வாழ்த்துக்கள். இந்த திருவிழா எங்களுக்கு மகிழ்ச்சியையும், ஆரோக்கியத்தையும்தருகிறது. இந்தநாளில், கொரோனாவுக்கு எதிராக முன்வைத்த சவாலை சமாளிப்பதற்கான, நம்முடைய கூட்டு தீர்மானத்தை உறுதிபடுத்துவோம்.


பிரதமர் மோடி வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு
ஈஸ்டர் சிறப்பு தினத்தில் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள் கொரோனாவை வென்று, புதிய சுகாதாரமான உலகம் உருவாக ஈஸ்டர் நமக்கு கூடுதல் வலிமை தரட்டும். ஏழைகளின் நலனுக்காக தன்னை அர்ப்பணித்த இயேசுவின் எண்ணங்களை நினைவில் கொள்வோம்



காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி., ராகுல் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், அனைவருக்கும் ஈஸ்டர் தின வாழ்த்துகள் என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


தாண்டவக்கோன் - Kolhapur Circle, Belgaum,இந்தியா
12-ஏப்-202019:39:56 IST Report Abuse
தாண்டவக்கோன் //சுகாதாரமான உலகம் உருவாக ஈஸ்டர் நமக்கு வலிமை தரட்டும்.இயேசுவின் எண்ணங்களை நினைவில் கொள்வோம்... Amen // Hallelujah... அல்லேலூயா.... அல்லேலூயா... ✝️⛪💒
முடியட்டும் விடியட்டும் :: தமிழன் - செந்தமிழ்நாடு ,இந்தியா
12-ஏப்-202018:53:20 IST Report Abuse
முடியட்டும் விடியட்டும் :: தமிழன் நீங்கள் இப்போ தான் முதல்முறை ஹிந்து அற்ற கடவுளிடம் வேண்டுதல் அதுவும் Lord Christ , ஒரு வேலை இது தான் உலகம் உருண்டை என்பதோ
மோகன் -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
12-ஏப்-202018:48:50 IST Report Abuse
மோகன் இதுக்கும் லாசரஸ் ஏதாவது பெனாத்தனுமே?
வெற்றிக்கொடிகட்டு - மதராஸ்:-),இந்தியா
12-ஏப்-202019:20:04 IST Report Abuse
வெற்றிக்கொடிகட்டுதேவை இல்லை மோடியே பினாத்திட்டார் இப்போ சங்கிகள் தான் சங்கடம் ஹிந்து கடவுள் தவிர வேறு இல்லை என்று சொன்னவர்கள் இன்று...
