கொரோனாவை வெல்ல நமக்கு கூடுதல் பலத்தை ஈஸ்டர் அளிக்கட்டும்: பிரதமர் மோடி

புதுடில்லி: ஈஸ்டர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த், பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத்கோவிந்த் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு:

அனைவருக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சியான மற்றும் ஆசிர்வதிக்கப்பட்ட ஈஸ்டர் வாழ்த்துக்கள். இந்த திருவிழா எங்களுக்கு மகிழ்ச்சியையும், ஆரோக்கியத்தையும்தருகிறது. இந்தநாளில், கொரோனாவுக்கு எதிராக முன்வைத்த சவாலை சமாளிப்பதற்கான, நம்முடைய கூட்டு தீர்மானத்தை உறுதிபடுத்துவோம்.



Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Easter. May this festival bring us joy, health and happiness. Also, on this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to overcome the challenge posed by COVID-19.





பிரதமர் மோடி வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு

ஈஸ்டர் சிறப்பு தினத்தில் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள் கொரோனாவை வென்று, புதிய சுகாதாரமான உலகம் உருவாக ஈஸ்டர் நமக்கு கூடுதல் வலிமை தரட்டும். ஏழைகளின் நலனுக்காக தன்னை அர்ப்பணித்த இயேசுவின் எண்ணங்களை நினைவில் கொள்வோம்



Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.