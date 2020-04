அவசர வழக்குகளை விசாரிக்க ஒன்பது நீதிபதிகள் நியமனம்

Our State had invested a huge lot of money for the welfare, safety, security and well being of all the justices through safety administration. They are also ready to give their decision immediately. No one is going to invent anything in Judiciary in any point of time. Only Discovery of Statutory provisions for that no need for Government Pleaders. The Government has every right to seek the opinion from justices and not through the Government pleader. Straight line communication never fails and its fast too.