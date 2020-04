பத்திரிகைகள் குரலை ஒடுக்க முடியாது: உச்ச நீதிமன்றம்

The media is absolutely correct. knowingly or unknowingly the virus spread in India is severe due to their meeting. Why they invited foreigners to attend that meeting?. They had not got VISA to attend the convention., all these foreigners are worst beggars they cheated the Indian government by violating tourist VISA norms. The organizers cannot deny the fact that they are also aware that the foreigners are violating VISA norms. Even after repeated calls from the government the people attended the meeting or the group never cooperated with government. They ill treated the health care and law enforcing staff in several places. Neither the organizers nor the community leaders supported the government efforts. In fact they gave asylum to foreigners to hide in religious places. It is quite nature that the people think that the group acted with ulterior motive of spreading the virus in India. Media is focusing on peoples mind and nothing wrong. All illegal activities of the foreigners was supported by local group. Nobody can deny the fact.