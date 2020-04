கமலுக்கு ஓரவஞ்சனை; தன்னார்வலர்கள் கண்டனம்

There is no need for our good samaritans to get a certificate from a political social criminals. The people are aware of the fact that who is working for the welfare of the state people. It is a great insult to our state. Makkal neethi mayya workers must realise the intention of their leader. Their leader is helping the anti national elements. The tamil cine field must out rightly reject him. He will be of no use to South indian film industry.