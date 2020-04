வளைகுடா நாட்டு தமிழர்களை பாதுகாக்க வேண்டும்: ராமதாஸ்

When there is a acute shortage of labour in agriculture, and many other fields, what is the necessity for the manual labourers to move to gulf countries, where they are doing all kinds of lo0w paid manual works. Is it possible to help all the migrated working force (several Lakhs) in several countries? It is a correct move by the government to pay the 100 days wages to the agricultural workers under employment guarantee scheme during this hot summer. No government will yield to our requests at this juncture. They insist to take back our labours during crisis and offer jobs later on. It is our prime duty to safe guard the people in Tamil Nadu. Let us take action for the migrated citizens running in several lakhs later on.