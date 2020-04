வீடியோ கான்பரன்சிங் மூலம் 16ம் தேதி அனைத்து கட்சி கூட்டம் : தி.மு.க.,

There is no absolute medicine or testing methods to coronavirus, The scientist knowledge on the present strain is very much limited. that is why even the developed countries are struggling. The Chinese people know this fact that is why they enforced the people movement restrictions by force. Other wise they might have experienced heavy casualties. Even the figure given by the chinese government is not at all reliable. All the media are under the government control. Other countries from the earth are not aware of the real happenings in China. Opposition parties doing politics at this juncture is nothing but anti national and anti people activities. The learned people in India and even lay man are aware of the prevailing situation in the country. Only rogue people are creating troubles in public. The WHO has miserably failed in its duties and getting the wrath from several financing countries..