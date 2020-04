13 நாளில் 50 மில்லியன் பதிவிறக்கத்தை எட்டிய ஆரோக்ய சேது செயலி

Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 milion users, radio 38 yrs,television 13 yrs,Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days. #AarogyaSetu ,India's app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an AppSalute the spirit of India! pic.twitter.com/xKqt3Tmj4f