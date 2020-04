Dear Chief Minister, These words are not expected from a honorable Chief Minister. How do you, a responsible person speak like people of blockheads who will blabber ever . Your statement "you are scared of rich people" is nothing but, blaming of NRIs indirectly assuming that they had imported covid-19 which is ridiculous. Don't you know that the contribution of NRIs to the Indian economy is significant because each transfer increases the country's foreign exchange pool and is the major source of foreign currency inflow. Remittances increase the purchasing power of people which drives the consumption market and move the demand and supply forward. Mind, people will become beggars if there are no NRIs. The statement itself questioning your intelligence and ability to lead people. You state and Central govt people might be failed to take necessary preventive measures well in advance, by proper screening at the airports so as to reduce the risk. It is nothing but an oddity what you speak about NRIs indirectly.