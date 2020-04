இந்தியா மருந்து ஏற்றுமதி: பாக்., பயங்கரவாத ஏற்றுமதி

If any govt got problem Pakistan will be come to headlines. India will supply all medicines , surveillance, weapons supply to other countries. Still not closed and fixed surveillance in Kashmir. Every year 40,000 crores offered corporates loans, 2000 km Pakistan borders not fitted by surveillance camera .. 1km 1crore expense 2000km only 2000 crore is not possible by central govt. Because corporate issues, economy issues, citizens, employment, PF, healthcare, all issue closed by Pakistan ...