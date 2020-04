கொரோனா பாதிப்பு; ரிலையன்ஸ் பவுண்டேஷன் 3 கோடி பேருக்கு உணவு

Still some dirty people issue statements against corporates. TATA group is doing very good social service, but looters in Tamil Nadu are tight lipped in doing service to people. Only for photo OP some minimum politicians are doing to capture votes. Especially Sun group PC and co TR Balu and co Sasikala group can do extensive social service to erase the bad names earned by utilising this situation. 20 rupees token wala is completely missing from his constituency. People must under stand the real good samaritans. .