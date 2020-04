கொரோனா அமெரிக்க ஆய்வு குழு: சீனா நிராகரிப்பு

This corona virus spread is nothing but und world war 3 by a single country against the rest of the world. By spreading, China wanted to block the finace of each country and also bring human losses .This country never bothered about human beings or their lives.It shot down its own students when they were agitating. No value for human life. It is ready to sacrifice a million of its own people if it can meet their greedy dream of controlling the whole world under its feet. It is high time now for the rest of the world to join hands and crush this country , not by war, but using the same weapon, i.e. destroy its financial superiority. Let us, Indians, be first, to take oath that we will boycott the Chinese products and would never ever buy Chinese materials, even if it is dumped free of cost to us. The whole world should follow us. We boycotted English goods made in UK, at the time of our freedom struggle.We burnt the clothes made in UK.This is our second national movement against the dictatorship of our neighbouring country. Even USSR did any such mass destroying activity. India is always the leader.It was Martin Luthar King of USA or Nelson mandola of S.Africa, they followed our Father of the Nation to fight against injustice.We are the true leaders of Democracy and Ahimsa-non violence. Let us win once again with these two powerful non violence and democratic way ,the most powerful, diabolically schematic military strong China .Boycott their products and shift the big Industries investment by the rest of the world from China to other sui countries. India is the best choice for them. We have all what China got plus and the last, but not least, it is one of the biggest and the greatest democratic country in the world. Jai Hind.Jai Bharat. Vazhha Tamil Thirunadu.