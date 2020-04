போராட்டக்காரர்களை மறித்த மருத்துவ பணியாளர்கள்; வைரலாகும் புகைப்படங்கள்

the real face of USA is becoming visible. First the scramble for toilet papers, now the crowd is becoming unruly and restless. This is the effect of giving undue and unconditional freedom which ultimately is being misuse. This is a fertile ground for the opportunist terrorists to misuse and cause havoc in USA. Trust the US security will be in full alert. The coming days will be difficult for USA. Containing crowd mob will be more difficult than controlling the virus.