அமெரிக்காவிலிருந்து இந்தியர்களை அழைத்து வர பொறுத்திருக்க வேண்டும்: உச்ச நீதிமன்றம்

Stupid lawyers, To expose themselves in the media for publicity they are filing impractical idiotic cases. Several lakhs of Indians are stranded in many countries. Some of them are laborers and suffering without basic requirements, especially in middle east and African countries. The government can help them through our embassies. Indians in USA Canada and other developed countries are relatively well paid people. At this crucial juncture Supreme court cannot give any direction to the central government fighting against corona with full force. The lawyer has simply forgotten one thing that is the courts cannot rule the nation they cannot issue orders on administrative matters. Courts should not waste it's precious time by admitting publicity oriented cases.