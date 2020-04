கச்சா எண்ணெய்க்கான உற்பத்தி வரியை தள்ளுபடி செய்ய கோரிக்கை!

Hello all people can explain their views, Before we must study economics and medical treatment, both are same If fever comes 105 degrees Doctor give medicine to control that level then give medicine to destroy virus, Likewise Economic theory if one commonality goes down Govt should keep this optimum level i.e buyer and seller should not be affected in future, same all Governments in the world doing same. In UK still the govt keeping same price to protect the seller.otherwise economy completely destroy. At the same if the price increase optimum level Government involve it. This is not Vege business suddenly decreasing and increasing prices. Thanks.