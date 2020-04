33 கோடி பேருக்கு ரூ.31 ஆயிரம் கோடி: ஏழைகள் நல திட்டத்தின் கீழ் நிதியுதவி

Stop unwanted freebies let every body possess ration card should get cash compensatory support of Rs 1500 per month provided they opt out of purchasing ration items. Apart from this if not given this ration support , eliminate this support for pf pensioner and give them minimum pension of Rs 6000 per month instead of Rs 1000. Stop gas subsidy,ration subsidy but give them minimum pension of Rs 6000 per month , this will avoid unwanted procuring expenses of ration items for them