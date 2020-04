3 மாதங்கள் சீனாவில் என்னதான் நடந்தது?: அமெரிக்கா கேள்வி

What is the necessity with doing business with highly secret nations? All institutions, laboratories, industries and weapon manufacturing units must be subjected to world body inspection if necessary. All the member countries in the UN must have equal rights, no country will be superior to another country. First of all VETO powers of the five nations must be dispensed with. If it is not possible the present UN countries may form new body avoiding the countries insisting on VETO powers. One country is keeping nuclear weapons in thousands, another country culturing all kinds of deadly virus particles in research and weapons manufacturing institutes. Is it for maintaining the peace of the world? Mighty nations are more dangerous than poor nations for human race. Another worst enemy to the civilised society is religious fundamentalism and phoenatics. Religious fundamentalism is worst than opium and other narcotics. Religious sedation will leads to crimes. A country following Buddhism is acting against the principles of Lord Buddha. All Lords, Jesus, Allah, Buddha, Hindu Gods never advocated social crimes of any kind. They taught us high morals and not killings of innocents. Are we true religious believers? Publicity to religious activities itself is a crime. Religious beliefs must be restricted within the worship places or four walls and not on streets. All kinds of religious conversion must be dispensed with. No preaching against other religions. Boycott countries danger to human race. Boycott peoples dangerous to the civilised society. Educate the youth with moral values in life.