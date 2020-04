சிங்கப்பூரின் சுகாதாரம் மக்களை கொரோனாவில் இருந்து காப்பாற்றுமா?

Coronavirus exposes Singapore's Class divide. Singapore's migrant workers are suffering the brunt of the country's coronavirus outbreak The dormitories were a 'time bomb' Singapore started seeing its cases spike around April 4, with 75 new cases its biggest single-day jump at the time. Authorities traced clusters back to the dormitories, which were built specifically for migrant workers and subject to government regulations. About 200,000 workers live in 43 dormitories in Singapore, according to Minister of Manpower Josephine Teo. Conditions are usually cramped, with about 10 to 20 workers sharing each room. Government regulations require the rooms provide 4.5 square meters (about 48 square feet) per occupant, meaning the rooms typically range from 45 to 90 square meters (484 to 968 square feet). Videos sent to CNN from one dormitory show workers lying in a line of bunk beds, where they sleep just a few feet away from each other. The workers, the majority of whom are male, and from less economically developed countries, share toilets, shower stalls, laundry clotheslines, storage spaces, and line up together to receive food. There's simply no way to self-isolate or avoid close contact, which may be why the coronavirus spread so fast and far here. There's also the fact that authorities seem to have overlooked this risk and didn't alert the migrant worker community until it was too late, said Alex Au, vice president of the Singaporean non-profit organization Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2). "When the government of Singapore, governments all over the world, issued safe distancing advice, I think they overlooked the fact that safe distancing cannot be possible when construction workers and other blue-collar workers are housed ten men, 20 men, in a room," he said. "The failure, I think, to see clearly the risks and to take measures to mitigate the risks, left us with a very bad situation right now."