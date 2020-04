ஊரடங்கை நீடிக்க மஹா., அரசு திட்டம்

The objective of any lockdown response is to protect lives. Which means averting collapse of health care tem. Hospitals are the last defense line. When the Handling capacity of hospitals to handle emergencies is overwhelmed as in Italy etc., we need to hit and release the brakes on physical distancing, again and again, Lockdowns, quarantines, and extreme forms of physical distancing work: While curbing the spread of Covid-19 is achieved, results in enormous damage to economies. Quality analytics on "what if lifted" and "what if not lifted" by the cross-functional persons and further wholehearted sincere ution of their analytics is the only solution.