ஊரடங்கு நிலை; முதல்வர்களுடன் பிரதமர் ஆலோசனை

Lock down 144 curfew ban is not meant for controlling the deadly virus Corona it is meant for taking action and revenge against the Government servants by both the Central and state Governments.One has to be surprised that whether it is the war against the deadly virus Corona or the war against the Government employees by the Government itself ???It is Surely a war against the Government employees by the Government itself which is totally ridiculous and also condemnable. g.s.rajan, Chennai.