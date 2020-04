ஏழைகளுக்கு உதவ ரூ.65 ஆயிரம் கோடி தேவை: ரகுராம் ராஜன்

It is clear now. 65 thousand crore rupees for 65 crore poor people in India. That means rupees thousand per head is sufficient. Already central government has spent 1.75 lakh crore rupees, it is more than sufficient according to Raghuram rajan and Raul. Oh they are now BJP publicity agents without receiving the fee from the ruling party. Raul - Raghuram team is doing great favour to Modiji.