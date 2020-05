வெளி மாநில தொழிலாளர்களுக்கான சிறப்பு ரயில் சேவை துவங்கியது

Mostly the Migrant workmen are deployed in Construction industries. As per BOCW Act, 1 % of Project value (excluding land cost) is being collected from Principal Employers as Labour CESS. As these workmen are highly floating in nature, they are not availing the benefits under BOCW scheme through respective Labour Departments. It seems the accumulated CESS amount might be utilized for some other purpose by Central / State Governments. At least, during this Lock Down period (due to COVID-19), the Labour Department Officials should use CESS fund for their daily food, transportation for returning to their Home State etc.. These workmen are mobilized through subcontractors only. The subcontractors do not know the procedures and Welfare Schemes available in BOCW. Hence, the Principal Employers and the Principal Contractors can take sui initiatives and approach the Labour Department Officials, for availing benefits to the workmen, during this crucial time.