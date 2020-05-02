ஆரோக்யா சேது : மக்களை பாதுகாக்க ஒரு சக்திவாய்ந்த துணை: ரவிசங்கர்பிரசாத்

புதுடில்லி: ஆரோக்யா சேது மக்களை பாதுகாக்கும் ஒரு சக்தி வாய்ந்த துணை என மத்திய அமைச்சர் ரவிசங்கர் பிரசாத் கூறி உள்ளார்.





காங்., கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவரான ராகுல் டுவிட்டரில் ஆரோக்ய சேது தனியார் நிறுவனத்திற்கு அவுட்சோர்ஸ் செய்யப்படுகிறது. இது தனியுரிமை பாதுகாப்பு கவலைகளை எழுப்புகிறது. குடிமக்களின் அனுமதியின்றி அவர்களை கண்காணிக்க பயன்படுத்த கூடாது என பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.



The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent.