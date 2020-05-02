ஆரோக்யா சேது : மக்களை பாதுகாக்க ஒரு சக்திவாய்ந்த துணை: ரவிசங்கர்பிரசாத்

புதுடில்லி: ஆரோக்யா சேது மக்களை பாதுகாக்கும் ஒரு சக்தி வாய்ந்த துணை என மத்திய அமைச்சர் ரவிசங்கர் பிரசாத் கூறி உள்ளார்.
காங்., கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவரான ராகுல் டுவிட்டரில் ஆரோக்ய சேது தனியார் நிறுவனத்திற்கு அவுட்சோர்ஸ் செய்யப்படுகிறது. இது தனியுரிமை பாதுகாப்பு கவலைகளை எழுப்புகிறது. குடிமக்களின் அனுமதியின்றி அவர்களை கண்காணிக்க பயன்படுத்த கூடாது என பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.
The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2020
இதற்கு பதில் அளித்துள்ள மத்திய அமைச்சர் ரவிசங்கர் பிரசாத் ஆரோக்யா சேது இப்போது உலகளவில் பாராட்டப்படுகிறது. எந்தவொரு தனியார் ஆபரேட்டருக்கும் அவுட்சோர்ஸ் செய்யப்படவில்லை.இது மக்களைப் பாதுகாக்கும் ஒரு சக்திவாய்ந்த துணை. வலுவான பாதுகாப்பு கட்டமைப்பைக் கொண்டுள்ளது.வாழ்நாள் முழுவதும் கண்காணிப்பில் ஈடுபட்டவர்களுக்கு, தொழில்நுட்பத்தை நன்மைக்காக எவ்வாறு பயன்படுத்த முடியும் என்பது தெரியாது என டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
Daily a new lie.
Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture.
Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won't know how tech can be leveraged for good! https://t.co/t8ThXmddcS
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 2, 2020