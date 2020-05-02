Dinamalar

ஆரோக்யா சேது : மக்களை பாதுகாக்க ஒரு சக்திவாய்ந்த துணை: ரவிசங்கர்பிரசாத்

Updated : மே 02, 2020 22:27 | Added : மே 02, 2020 21:17 | கருத்துகள் (7)
புதுடில்லி: ஆரோக்யா சேது மக்களை பாதுகாக்கும் ஒரு சக்தி வாய்ந்த துணை என மத்திய அமைச்சர் ரவிசங்கர் பிரசாத் கூறி உள்ளார்.



காங்., கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவரான ராகுல் டுவிட்டரில் ஆரோக்ய சேது தனியார் நிறுவனத்திற்கு அவுட்சோர்ஸ் செய்யப்படுகிறது. இது தனியுரிமை பாதுகாப்பு கவலைகளை எழுப்புகிறது. குடிமக்களின் அனுமதியின்றி அவர்களை கண்காணிக்க பயன்படுத்த கூடாது என பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.



இதற்கு பதில் அளித்துள்ள மத்திய அமைச்சர் ரவிசங்கர் பிரசாத் ஆரோக்யா சேது இப்போது உலகளவில் பாராட்டப்படுகிறது. எந்தவொரு தனியார் ஆபரேட்டருக்கும் அவுட்சோர்ஸ் செய்யப்படவில்லை.இது மக்களைப் பாதுகாக்கும் ஒரு சக்திவாய்ந்த துணை. வலுவான பாதுகாப்பு கட்டமைப்பைக் கொண்டுள்ளது.வாழ்நாள் முழுவதும் கண்காணிப்பில் ஈடுபட்டவர்களுக்கு, தொழில்நுட்பத்தை நன்மைக்காக எவ்வாறு பயன்படுத்த முடியும் என்பது தெரியாது என டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.


தமிழ்வேல் - முகப்பேர் மேற்கு ,இந்தியா
03-மே-202015:56:53 IST Report Abuse
தமிழ்வேல் இதை நம்ப முடியாது // ஆரோக்யா சேது இப்போது உலகளவில் பாராட்டப்படுகிறது. // ஏனென்றால், இதே சிஸ்டத்தை வெளிநாட்டில் கொண்டுவர, ஆளும் கட்சிக்காரர்களே எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவிக்கும் நிலையில் அரசாங்கங்களுக்கு முழி பிதுங்குகின்றது. யார் யார் எங்கு இருக்கின்றனர் என்பதை சுலபமாக அறிந்துகொள்ள முடியும் என்பதால் தனிமனித சுதந்திரம் பாதிக்கப் படுகின்றது. ஆளும் கட்சி தலைவர்களே தனது "உண்மையான நம்பரை" இதில் பதிந்து கொள்ள மாட்டார்கள்.
ஜெய்ஹிந்த்புரம் - மதுரை,இந்தியா
03-மே-202002:09:38 IST Report Abuse
ஜெய்ஹிந்த்புரம் இவனுங்க தங்களை பத்தியே யோசிக்கிறானுங்க. தக்காளி, வெறும் சோத்துக்கே இங்கே பல லட்சம் பேருக்கு லாட்டரியாம்.. பாயாசத்திலே முத்திரிப்பருப்பு போட்டு சாப்பிடுங்கன்னானாம்.. நொன்னைங்களா கோவணம் கிழிஞ்சி தொங்குறவன் கிட்டே, பட்டுக்குஞ்சம் வெச்சி தெச்சா பத்திரமா இருக்கும்ங்குறான்.. This government is wasting all the resources to save the rich from the most vulnerable poor and letting the poor to die for themselves.
Krishna - bangalore,இந்தியா
02-மே-202023:36:07 IST Report Abuse
Krishna Another SpyMaster By By Rulers. BUT More Deadly is Aadhar Mental Spy tems which killed Indians Peaceful Living & Economy
