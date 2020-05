Rulers & Officials Only Cares Vested Groups-Interests And Not People who are only Trampled. Abroad- Even PMs & Bureaucrats Are Affected BUT Indian Leaders, PM &Bureaucrats IAS IPS etc Never Even Positive BUT Scape-Goat-Fool-Terrorise Common People-Misuse of Powers &Medical Terrorism. DISEASE ALSO SPREADS BY AIR, All Isolations-Quarantines-HotSpots-GreenOrangeRed Zones, Fencing Etc are Idiotic, Power-Misuses & MEDICAL TERRORISM. Testing with Infected or Normal Kits Give Many False Positives (Even in RT-PCRs-dead DNA shreds-antibodies even from Recovered Patients Tests Positive). ONLY ALL WORLD-STRICT LOCKDOWN CAN HALT DANGEROUS SPREAD (Otherwise Disease Remains Long, Flaring Here & There