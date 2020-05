நியூயார்க்கில் கொல்லப்படும் கொரோனா நோயாளிகள்' : நர்ஸ் அதிர்ச்சி வாக்குமூலம்

SHAMEElected Rulers Must Monitor & Take Firm Actions-(instead of Conspiring with All Officials)-Its True That People Die Due to Carelessness-Negligence-Vested Interests of All Hospitals & Officials. Treatments-Tests Etc Etc Must be Videographed, Compulsorily Given to All. There is Medical Terrorism Exploiting Corona in VLess Morbid-Mortality Countries like India etc (where Death Rate is Far below Normal Times) Many False Positives Due to Faulty-Infected-Normal Kits. Disease also Spread through AirCan Only be Curtailed By Complete-Simultaneous Lockdowns for 14days And Localised Lockdown, Masks, Santisations Etc thereafter as per Situations