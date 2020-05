மின்சார சட்டத்திருத்த மசோதாவை நிறுத்துமாறு பிரதமருக்கு முதல்வர் இபிஎஸ் கடிதம்

This is a high time government should all freebies instead they can give cash compensatory support by stopping all freebies and subsidies , by giving freebies , it is giving room for doing malpractice in procuring and distribution. Government of India should give cash support per ration card for all category and stop all subsidies,freebies, those who likes to have subsidies been exempted from being given cash support and can be given subsidies, rest of the people can be compensated with cash support instead of freebies and subsidies. People should also have an option to switch over to private distributor of electricity as like getting communication connection from private providers.