சீனாவும் அமெரிக்காவும் பகையை மறக்க இத்தனை ஆண்டுகள் ஆகுமாம்

China is not at all trust worthy. India suffered in 1962. " India-China bhai bhai " slogan was invented by Jawaharlal Nehru when Mao se Tung visited India. But China replied with Chinese invasion. Nehru got the shock of life. It was this invasion which was responsible for the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1965. We, the Indians, forget easily the enemies and forgive them. Now China has grown up financially as well as in military strength. India has only one chance to win China, not by war or by military, but by just boycotting the Chinese products. We lived in an era of no TV no internet happily. Now India has sufficient technical knowledge to make all sorts of technological, scientific instruments. We are the first country to send multiple satellites in one stroke. We reached Mars, where NASA failed. So this is the time to strike Gold. " Strike when the iron is hot " So our Hon.P.M. should leave no stone unturned to invite foreign investment to start their productions in India, seizing this Golden opportunity when the rest of the world is thinking and feeling unsafe to do business or invest in China and do everything possible to give India as a trusted nate to China by making starting production in India an easier job by relaxing the rules. EPS also should take fast steps towards this goal for Tamil nadu to shine.