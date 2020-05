பி.எம். கேர்ஸ் பண்டு தணிக்கை: ராகுல் வலியுறுத்தல்

Rahul is right in this matter. The Central Government is already fund for national calmities like drought, excess flooding, rain or disease Prime minnster's National Relief Fund, which is also given relief in I T .. There was no need to start a new fund with I T Exemptions. There rises a doubt in the minds of General Public why a seperate and parallel,und,when there is already established fund for such situations. The fund mangement is with four of the BJP Ministers. Hence, other parties would look at this gesture with its own doubt and questions. It is unnecessary head ache for the P.M. He is overloaded with the task of managing this poor country with max. population and with hospital and health services not proportionate with the population. He has so far managed in a better way more htan what other Nations with better infra tructure has done. This accounting is additional burden which he has invited voluntarily. Had he asked for funds for PM National relief fund also, the response would have been as much equal as now for this newly d fund which has added his responsibility to clear the doubts of opposition parties by declaring audited report every 6 months and close it as and when the emergency is overcome by the country. The funds should be utilised for a broader fields like research, free vaccination and free supply of corona medicines without differentiating the states, throughout the country.