‛டாஸ்மாக்' விற்பனை ரூ.230 கோடி வருவாய்

The Government has succumbed to the gravitational pull of earning income ,even by foul means. The very purpose and sacrifice of the whole of the state public and the people of this country to fight & to keep this dreadful, killing disease at abeyance is totally defeated by ing the tasmac shops. I remeber the story of rabbit and tortoise race.When you near the winning post, the rabbit goes to sleep and the slow and steady tortoise wins the race.Here after putting the whole of the public in maximum difficulties and troubles , just for a portion of public , the Government has put everyone in greatest peril, danger of repeating the cylce.India does not have so much affluent in funds that we can afford this disease a repeat. Drinking does NO good at al but it makes the poor more poorer, the healthy into diseased .Drinking affects the Liver, the nervous tem and digestive tem. By spending 100/= for a quarter of liquor which satisfies a single person, one can buy grocery for a family of 4 for a day. The government is using this fund so collected from the poor to give them freebies to keep up its vote bank.Instead you can stop liquor selling and get the blessings of the ladies who are at the receiving end of harassment from drinking husbands and sons. It is a permanent vote bank for the party which enforces prohibition. JJ has promised for this prohibition in her last election promise. The ruling AIADMK should seize this ( Corona given ) opportunity to tally ban drinking habit of Tamil nadu people.