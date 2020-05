தொழிற்சாலைகளை திறப்பதற்கான வழிமுறைகளை வெளியீடு

Many of the Private companies, Industries here after torture their employees at the maximum. Salaries will be reduced, allowances will be cutdown so many of them may switch over to other companies, may resign the existing job and search for another native.Some may go for self employment, future is going to be very tough. The Corporates and many companies will treat their employees and labourers as slaves or as bonded labourers. There will not be any morality here after. g.s.rajan, Chennai.