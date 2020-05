இந்திய எல்லையருகே பறந்த சீன விமானங்கள்

ANCIENT WARRIORS WHO KNEW HOW TO USE THE MILITARY WELL DEFEATED THE ENEMY’S ARMY, BUT NOT BY BATTLE. THEY OVERPOWERED THE ENEMY’S COUNTRY, BUT NOT BY FORCE. THE GOAL WAS TO TAKE THINGS WHOLE. IN THIS WAY SOLDIERS WERE NOT KILLED AND OUR LORD GAINED THE LARGEST BOOTY. THEREFORE, A GENERAL WHO WINS ALL HIS BATTLES BY DESTROYING OTHER ARMIES IS NOT THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR, THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR IS ONE WHO WINS THE WAR BY FORCING THE ENEMY TO SURRENDER WITHOUT FIGHTING ANY BATTLE. THE BEST MILITARY STRATEGY, THEN, IS TO USE SUPERIOR POSITIONING. AFTER THAT, USE DIPLOMACY. AFTER THAT, USE MILITARY FORCE AS A THREAT. ONLY AFTER ALL ELSE HAS FAILED, ATTACK YOUR ENEMY. – SUN TZU