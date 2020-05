கொரோனா வைரஸ் லேப்பில் இருந்து தான் பரவியது: கட்கரி

China is, not only not trustworthy, but it is a rogue country. It d this bo weapon to subdue the whole world, to bring all other countries kneeling down in front of them. Now, all other countries should use the same weapon, not bio war, but undermine the economy of China. And it is very easy. Just BOYCOTT all chinese products and Chinese Apps. We do not import food grains from htem, as China itself dependant on other countries for its food. We can survive without the technological products made in China, by buying it elsewhere except China. This is the only easy way to reverse the process, i.e. to subdue China and bring it to its knees in front of all other countries. If the world misses this Golden chance, there is no hope for our survival. We can win, without loss of blood and in the most easiest way, without declaring war, by following its own plan of hitting the economy.