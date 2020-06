விலங்குகளிடம் அன்பாக இருங்கள்: சச்சின், கோஹ்லி வேண்டுகோள்

Deplorable & Fooling OurselvesThough its pathetic that a pregnant elephant died, All Sensible People Must Analyse Neutrally Also Knowing Tremendous Sufferings-Deaths-Injuries of People Living Near Forests Before Deciding in Favor of Animals Straying into Human Habitats just for Tasty Food-Crops-Water etc Rather than Living in Undisturbed Forests. Why Fenced Sanctuaries-Forests with enough food & water (with right of protection Not from any Wildlife But Only Humans) are Not Provided by Govt. Or Animal Activists Instead of Always Raising Hue & Cry BUT Never Doing Anything in Tragic Human deaths by Wild Animals in Human Habitats (with right of protection o Humans from all Predators).