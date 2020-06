யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் பேச்சை இந்திய அரசு கண்டிக்க வேண்டும்: நேபாள பிரதமர்

We are Too Soft. First Include Nepal as Indian Territory it was our Kingdoms historically, as Nepalis are Indian Hindus who ran to Hill Regions Incl. Present Day Nepal for Escaping Muslim Rulers Persecution. Second Expel All Nepalis Working-Living in India (we have enough unemployment) Irrespective of Illegally Acquired-Granted Citisenship Until Nepal Included in India (Nepal will become More Poor If Nepal Expels Indians, it will become more Bankrupt). Third-Cut Off All their Supplies-Let them Get Costly Supplies, from China