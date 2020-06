'வீர மரணம் அடையும் வீரர்கள் குடும்பத்திற்கு ரூ.1 கோடி நிதி'

It is possible to fix value for any product, but human life can not be equated to any amount, that too a person who sacrifices his life to safeguard the country is multiple time more valued than ordinary people lives.So the amount of one crore is a very small contribution towards the high goal of motherland and its people safety and can easily suplimented by offer of Government job, preferrably in the Army for a suitably qualified member of the family plus job to the partner on compassionate grounds in the Defence.